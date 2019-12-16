OKC Investigators Looking For Answers After 2-Year-Old Girl's Shooting Death
Homicide investigators went door-to-door on Monday, talking to northwest Oklahoma City residents near a deadly shooting scene.
A 2-year-old died from gunfire. Her grandmother was also hit but police said she is expected to live.
The child’s mother Tanika Branae was out of town when she got word that her 2-year-old daughter Riah Thomas was gunned down while she slept. The mother spoke to News 9 by phone.
“She was life,” Branae said. “A real definition of life. Anytime you see her she always had a smile on her face, always laughing.”
Residents near the fatal shooting were left in shock.
“Anytime a young child, a 2-year-old child, is cut down before she even got a chance to experience life, that’s a sad day,” said neighbor Gregory Richardson.
Police were called just after midnight to a double shooting at a home near W Hefner Road and Western Avenue. One neighbor told News 9 she heard 10 to 12 gunshots.
The bullets went through the window of the room where Riah and her grandmother Chametra Thomas, 42, were sleeping.
Shell casing were left in the street but police are not sure at this time if the shooter was in a car or on foot.
“We do not know who the suspect is in this case,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “There have been no arrests made. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.”
What everyone wants, including investigators and family, are answers.
“I just want to know who did it and why,” said victim’s mother.
Residents said they are fed up with gun violence in the area. They are calling for action before another innocent life is taken.
“Let’s get the guns off the street,” said Richardson. “A 2-year-old just died. Why? Senseless. We have to speak up.”
Police are urging possible witnesses or anyone with information to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.