He also highlighted the "anti police culture" he said is fostered by the coffee giant in a statement on Twitter: "Two of our deputies were refused service at Starbucks. The anti police culture repeatedly displayed by Starbucks employees must end."

Starbucks last month apologized after a server in Glenpool, Oklahoma, wrote "PIG" on a Kiefer police officer's cups.

Related: Starbucks Cups Labeled 'PIG' Sold To Oklahoma Officer, Police Chief Says

"This is absolutely unacceptable, and we are deeply sorry to the law enforcement officer who experienced this," Starbucks said in a statement at the time, adding that the employee who labelled the cup with the insult was fired for violating company policy.

In July, a group of officers at a Starbucks in Tempe, Arizona, said they were asked to leave after a customer reportedly said they "did not feel safe" among them.

Starbucks told the Tempe Police Department the incident was "not in line" with its values and that the company "will continue to work in strengthening their relationship with law enforcement."