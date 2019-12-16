Starbucks Apologizes After California Police Weren't Served
Starbucks is apologizing after two California police officers were allegedly refused service at one of the coffee chain's shops in Riverside, California.
The pair of officers were "completely ignored because they were in uniform" before ultimately leaving and going elsewhere for coffee, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a video shared on Facebook.
"They tried to get served, they asked if anyone was going to help them, they were laughed at, they were completely ignored — obviously ignored to where other patrons knew they were being ignored," Bianco said.
The coffee giant acknowledged that its employees neglected the deputies and said that the staff members involved are not scheduled to work while the company investigates the incident.
"There is simply no excuse for how two Riverside deputies were ignored for nearly 5 minutes at our store on Thursday evening. We are deeply sorry and reached out to apologize directly to them. We take full responsibility for any intentional or unintentional disrespect shown to law enforcement on whom we depend every day to keep our stores and communities safe," Starbucks said in a statement to CBS News.
Bianco accused the company of issuing a boilerplate apology. "They're doing corporate damage control. They want to downplay what happened," he said in the Facebook video.