The 23-year-old is a women's studies and psychology student at Florida State University. She aspires to be a doctor and hopes her win encourages girls to fulfill their purpose in life. "To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world — please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE," she tweeted.



Singh beat 111 other competitors from around the world. Miss India was named runner-up. Singh takes over the crown from last year's winner, Miss Mexico, Vanessa Ponce de León.