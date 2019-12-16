News
'Go Big Or Go Home': Cleveland Co. Suspects Response To Being Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison
A suspect who led police on a 3-hour chase across multiple counties in 2017 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Brenton Hager was facing 8 counts including assault with a dangerous weapon and attempting to elude officers.
After learning his fate Hager reportedly responded with, "go big or go home."
