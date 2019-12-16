"If you look at the world and look at the problems, it's usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way," Mr. Obama said.

The former president said political leaders should remember that they are "there to do a job" and not to "prop up your own sense of self-importance or your own power."

Mr. Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were in Malaysia last week for a convening of the inaugural Obama Foundation Leaders: Asia-Pacific program.