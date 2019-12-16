The "Why Not?" comedy show is returning to Oklahoma City in 2020. 

The event will be hosted by OKC rapper and hip hop artist Jabee Williams and include a full comedy set from comedian Demetrius "Juice" Deason. 

The 2020 event will carry on the passion of co-founder Russell Westbrook’s Why Not? mentality and once again Juice will bring the city together for a night dedicated to entertaining and celebrating the spirit of Oklahoma City, according to the press release. 

The "Why Not?" comedy show is scheduled for 7 p.m. January 10 at the Tower Theatre located at 425 Northwest 23rd Street.   