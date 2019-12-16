News
'Why Not?' Comedy Show To Return To Oklahoma City
The "Why Not?" comedy show is returning to Oklahoma City in 2020.
The event will be hosted by OKC rapper and hip hop artist Jabee Williams and include a full comedy set from comedian Demetrius "Juice" Deason.
The 2020 event will carry on the passion of co-founder Russell Westbrook’s Why Not? mentality and once again Juice will bring the city together for a night dedicated to entertaining and celebrating the spirit of Oklahoma City, according to the press release.
The "Why Not?" comedy show is scheduled for 7 p.m. January 10 at the Tower Theatre located at 425 Northwest 23rd Street.