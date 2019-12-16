News
Okla. To See Freezing Drizzle, Light Rain Monday
Freezing drizzle and light freezing rain will continue for central into southern Oklahoma Monday morning, where icy bridges will continue to be a concern.
Oklahoma City could still see slick spots with any additional freezing drizzle that may develop.
Snow will move into northwest Oklahoma over the course of the morning and drop 1-3 inches of snow for some areas, especially close to the state line.
The winter precipitation will clear out after midday. Below freezing temperatures will remain.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said their crews are out treating slick spots on highways and bridges in the panhandle.
