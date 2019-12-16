News
Social Media Threats Prompt Extra Security At Westiminster School Monday
Monday, December 16th 2019, 7:24 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - The director of Westminster school says students will see an increased police presence on campus Monday after a social media threat over the weekend.
Even still, administration feels that there is no threat to the safety of students Monday morning.
In a statement to parents released over the weekend, the school says they were informed on Saturday that the threat was made on social media, by a Westminster student. They go on to say that police and the parents of that particular student were immediately notified.
Administrators did not release any other details, but the school does say that the student accused of making the threat has been removed at this time, pending further investigation.
The school is also applauding the students and parents who reported the threat saying in part:
"Students are often the best eyes and ears in cases like these. The students who reported this incident to their parents are to be commended for their actions as are the parents who reported it to the school."
Westminster is not specifying how long the increased police presence will be at the school, saying in the statement that it will stay that way pending further investigation.