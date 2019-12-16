News
Police Responding To Drive-By Shooting At NE OKC Apartment Complex
Monday, December 16th 2019, 4:55 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police responded to a drive-by shooting Monday morning at a Northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex.
According to authorities, the shooting was at the Wilshire Valley Apartments near North Kelley Avenue and Northeast 78th Street.
Police said more than 32 rounds were shot.
A mother and two small children were inside the apartment during the time of the shooting. No one was hit, but one child was hurt by some broken glass, authorities said.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story.