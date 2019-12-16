News
2-Year-Old Dies Following NW OKC Overnight Shooting
Monday, December 16th 2019, 3:53 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A 2-year-old died Monday morning following an overnight shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
According to authorities, the shooting took place around a home near North Western Avenue and West Hefner Road.
Police said they found shell casings in the street and believe that is where the suspect was firing his gun.
The 2-year-old and its mother were inside the home when they were shot. Their names have not been released.
The victims were transported to OU Medical Center, where the 2-year-old later died. The mother is expected to be okay, police said.
There is currently no suspect information.
This is a developing story.