OKLAHOMA CITY - A 2-year-old died Monday morning following an overnight shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. 

According to authorities, the shooting took place around a home near North Western Avenue and West Hefner Road. 

Police said they found shell casings in the street and believe that is where the suspect was firing his gun. 

The 2-year-old and its mother were inside the home when they were shot. Their names have not been released. 

The victims were transported to OU Medical Center, where the 2-year-old later died. The mother is expected to be okay, police said. 

There is currently no suspect information. 

This is a developing story. 

 