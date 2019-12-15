Guthrie Mom Seeks Public’s Help In Locating Daughter’s Stolen Truck
A Guthrie mother is asking Oklahoman’s to help in the search to find her daughter’s stolen truck.
She said she heard a car start Saturday morning and thought it was her daughter leaving for work, but it wasn’t.
They both went out to check the driveway and the truck was gone.
“It is a very nervous feeling knowing I heard it start and it was gone,” said the victim, who wished to remain anonymous for her family’s safety.
Since the truck was stolen, she has been on edge.
“I have a very long driveway,” said the victim. “So, he was brave to walk back there and do it eight feet from my back door.”
Security cameras were able to get a good look at the man getting into the truck and taking off. Now, they are hoping someone will see the truck and call it in.
The truck is a black 2004 Chevy Silverado single cab, with tag FTK 793.
If you have any information on the man or the truck you are asked to contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.