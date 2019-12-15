News
Silver Alert Issued For MWC Man With Alzheimer's
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Midwest City Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with Alzheimer's.
Officials said Victor Stachowiak, 81, of Midwest City was last seen on Parklawn Drive in Midwest City on Saturday.
Stachowiak is described as a white male, and he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black long-John's, a black jacket, and a gray cloth hat.
Stachowiak could be driving a black 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Oklahoma license plate: AFL 900.
If you see Stachowiak, contact the police.