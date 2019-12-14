News
LSU QB Joe Burrow Wins Heisman Trophy; OU QB Jalen Hurts Finishes In 2nd Place
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner.
He beat out OU quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.
According to the tabulation results released after the announcement, Hurts secured the second place spot with 762 points.
The Heisman Trophy organization said Burrow had the largest margin of victory in the trophy's history.
No. 4 OU will meet No. 1 LSU in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl in the college football playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 28.