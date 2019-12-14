News
Silver Alert Issued For Midwest City Man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a Midwest City man.
Victor Stachowiak, 81, was last seen about noon Saturday in the 3100 block of Parklawn Drive, police said.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black long Johns, black jacket and a gray cloth hat.
He could be driving a black, 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Oklahoma license plate AFL900.
Police said Stachowiak has been diagnosed with dementia.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.