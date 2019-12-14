Bozarjian filed a police report on the incident. On Wednesday, she said she supported criminal charges being filed against Callaway.

"I want to make it clear that this doesn't mean I can't/won't forgive him," Bozarjian said in a statement to CBS News. "I hope to get to that point eventually, but as in any sexual assault case, it has to be on my terms when I'm ready."

Callaway told "Inside Edition" that he was going to wave at the camera and he got "caught up in the moment."

Callaway responded to Bozarjian's tweet telling him to "do better" on "Inside Edition." "I totally agree 100% with her statement, and the two most important words were her last two words, 'do better,' and that's my intention," Callaway said.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Friday night, WSAV-TV said "the conduct displayed toward Alex Bozarjian during her live coverage of Saturday's Savannah Bridge Run was reprehensible and completely unacceptable. No one should ever be disrespected in this manner. The safety and protection of our employees is WSAV-TV's highest priority."