Curbside Chronicle Launches Holiday Wreath & Wrapping Program
Oklahoma City, OK - The Curbside Chronicle is launching its next new product line and is debuting a holiday wreath campaign with all wreaths hand-assembled by people in their program.
The Curbside Chronicle is a program of the Homeless Alliance and says they want the initiative to provide employment for people working their way out of homelessness this holiday season.
Curbside vendors are trained and paid to build wreaths practicing job skills like teamwork, communication and how to follow detailed instructions. They are then employed to sell the wreaths at pop-up shops, exercising time management and social skills. The wreath initiative is a follow up to their successful Valentine’s and Mother’s Day flower campaigns.
For more details about the holiday wreaths, visit www.CurbsideFlowers.org.
The organization also unveiled new designs for its Wrap Up Homelessness holiday wrapping paper initiative.
Each piece of wrapping paper is designed by a popular Oklahoma artist and sold by people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Artists include Jake Beeson, Josh Boydston, Melissa Jacobs, Trisha Thompson, Ebony Iman Dallas, Brittany Viklund, SULLYSTRING, Jayna Hadwiger, Holey Kids and Lauren Washa.
Wrapping paper will be sold at booth events like Indie Trunk Show, the Holiday Pop-Up Shops in Midtown, local retailers, online and on the streets of Oklahoma City from Curbside vendors wearing green vests.
For more details about Wrap Up Homelessness, visit www.WrapUpHomelessness.org.