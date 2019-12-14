News
Western Heights School District Shorted $7.3 Million In State Aid
Oklahoma City, OK - The Western Heights School district was shorted more than $7 million in state aid.
That's according to an audit conducted after a school aid formula error was found in 2014. According to The Oklahoman, the district was underpaid $7.3 million over an 11-year period. They say they were shorted more than that in previous years but haven't calculated it yet because of incomplete records.
Several other districts were underpaid because of the error but this is reportedly the first audit that has been finished.