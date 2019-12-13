16-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured In McClain County Crash
A 16-year-old girl was critically injured Friday in a four-vehicle crash in McClain County, troopers said.
The crash happened on State Highway 76 near Blanchard.
A vehicle was driving northbound on State Highway 76 when another vehicle stopped to make a left-hand turn. The vehicle tried to avoid the stopped vehicle but hit the left rear of the stopped vehicle and went left of center, troopers said.
A southbound vehicle was sideswiped by the vehicle that went left of center. The southbound vehicle lost control and hit another northbound vehicle head-on, troopers said.
A 16-year-old girl was driving the last vehicle that was hit head-on while driving in the northbound lane. She was pinned for about 20 minutes and was taken to OU Medical Center where she was admitted in critical condition, troopers said.
Four other people were involved in the crash. The 61-year-old woman who attempted to swerve to avoid the stopped vehicle refused treatment at the scene, troopers said.
The two teenagers in the stopped vehicle were treated and released from Integris Baptist Medical Center.
The 47-year-old woman driving the vehicle that was sideswiped, lost control and hit another vehicle head-on was treated and released from St. Anthony's Hospital, troopers said.
None of the teenagers were identified.
Everyone involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, troopers said.