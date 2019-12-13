Hundreds of OG&E customers are without power Friday in the Midtown district of Oklahoma City.

According to OG&E System Watch, more than 950 customers are without power.

The outage is affecting some elevators in the area. First-responders have been called for non-emergency rescues, and a short time later, everyone was safely rescued from elevators.

OG&E said the outage caused by a downed power line. It is unclear when OG&E will restore the power. 

