Hundreds Without Power In Midtown OKC
Friday, December 13th 2019, 5:46 PM CST
Hundreds of OG&E customers are without power Friday in the Midtown district of Oklahoma City.
According to OG&E System Watch, more than 950 customers are without power.
The outage is affecting some elevators in the area. First-responders have been called for non-emergency rescues, and a short time later, everyone was safely rescued from elevators.
OG&E said the outage caused by a downed power line. It is unclear when OG&E will restore the power.
