Oklahoma's First Book Vending Machine Unveiled In Edmond
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Oklahoma’s first book vending machine was unveiled Friday at Charles Haskell Elementary in Edmond.
The machine is part of a mission to get students interested in literature at a young age.
“We're trying to embed literacy in everything that we do throughout the year,” Principal Dayna Hamilton said.
Hamilton said she’s been working all year on a goal to get her students interested in books.
In order to accomplish this, the school gives out some books for free, and hosts special programs like Facebook Live readings.
Friday’s event made history, with the introduction of the state’s first vending machine for books.
The students could hardly hold their applause as the surprise was revealed.
“It came from a company, what they do is they take vending machines and they convert them into a book vending machine. So, it takes a very special coin to use the vending machine,” Hamilton said.
Students can earn coins by displaying kindness.
Not only were the students given a new way to purchase books Friday, but they were also surprised with a new place to read them.
Hamilton and her fellow teachers cut the ribbon on a new reading lounge within the school.
“We just wanted it to be like a modern coffee shop for kids to come and just enjoy sitting and enjoy reading,” Hamilton said.
Both the lounge and vending machine were funded through Title I.
The books inside were funded by the Parent Teacher Organization.
Hamilton said she hopes these new additions improve literacy and learning among her young pupils.
“I think it's really important for us to always provide our kids an opportunity to love to read,” Hamilton said.