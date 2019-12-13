News
Haz-Mat Investigation Underway At State Capitol
Friday, December 13th 2019, 3:02 PM CST
A hazardous material investigation is underway at the state Capitol.
On Friday, the smell was coming from the second floor of the state Capitol building.
This happened at the Department of Agriculture suite.
Officials said two lab workers were exposed to a chemical and are being evaluated by paramedics.
Investigators said the exposure was very limited and no evacuations to the rest of the building were necessary.
