Haz-Mat Investigation Underway At Department Of Agriculture
Friday, December 13th 2019, 3:02 PM CST
A hazardous material investigation is underway at the Department of Agriculture.
On Friday, the smell was coming from the second floor of a building at the state Capitol complex.
Officials said two lab workers were exposed to a chemical and are being evaluated by paramedics.
Investigators said the exposure was very limited and no evacuations to the rest of the building were necessary.
