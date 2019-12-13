A hazardous material investigation is underway at the Department of Agriculture. 

On Friday, the smell was coming from the second floor of a building at the state Capitol complex. 

Officials said two lab workers were exposed to a chemical and are being evaluated by paramedics.

Investigators said the exposure was very limited and no evacuations to the rest of the building were necessary. 

