Born prematurely, Tinslee was diagnosed with a condition called Ebstein's anomaly, a rare heart defect, reports CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian. Doctors at the medical center in Fort Worth say Tinslee has no chance at recovery or a normal life. They planned to remove her from life support last month by invoking the state's "10-day rule." The law allows a hospital to stop treatment after 10 days if an ethics committee agrees with the hospital's decision, and if no new health care provider is found.



Cook Medical Center said more than 20 other hospitals have declined to take Tinslee because they agree she won't improve.