The full House is expected to take up a vote on impeachment next week before breaking for the holidays. Asked if he wants a long or short Senate trial, the president said he's heard remarks from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina, who are calling for a shorter trial. The president said he'd still like to hear from the whistleblower. Leading Senate Republicans have been pushing for a shorter trial, even as the president has said he'd like to hear from Joe and Hunter Biden, the whistleblower and more witnesses.