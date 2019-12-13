News
Sheriff's Office: United Aryan Brotherhood Members Sought In Death Of Tulsa Man
Friday, December 13th 2019, 11:58 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who are considered persons of interest in the murder of Jared Langworthy.
TCSO said Langworthy, 23, was found beaten and burned in the 6000 block of North Madison December 6. He died in the hospital the next day. Cody Fulmer has been arrested and charged with Langworthy’s murder.
All the men are members of the United Aryan Brother Brotherhood, TCSO said.
Detectives want to talk to 49-year-old Jerry Brian Williamson and 37-year-old Donnie Wayne Taylor.
If you know anything that can help authorities find the men, call 918-596-5601.