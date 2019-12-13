News
Impractical Jokers Making Stop In OKC July 2020
Friday, December 13th 2019, 9:24 AM CST
AP Image
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Impractical Jokers announced Friday that they will be performing in Oklahoma City summer of 2020 as part of their "The Scoopski Potatoes Tour".
The Jokers will be at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday, July 31.
Pre-sale tickets will be available at 12 p.m. December 13.
Tickets will go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 18.
Click here to purchase tickets.