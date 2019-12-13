After mapping Bennu, the team came up with four candidate sample sites. When all was said and done, Nightingale was the winner.

"We recognize that this does have some hazards around it, and so we are doing a lot of work to make sure that we're targeting the safe regions," said Lauretta. "But this one really came out on top because of the scientific value.

"The high latitudes means that it stays relatively cool, and the primary objective of OSIRIS-REx is to bring back organic material and water-bearing material from the early solar system. Being in those high latitudes gives us the best chance to preserve that kind of material."