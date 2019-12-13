American Indian Museum In OKC Gets New Name, New Opening Date
OKLAHOMA CITY - It used to be called the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum. But now, it’s the First American Museum.
The $175 million museum near Eastern and I-40 is set to open in Spring 2021.
“It’s taken so long that locals have every reason to have forgotten to be excited,” said Oklahoma City Mayor Holt.
But, they can be happy now.
The Museum, which sits on land donated by the city, pays tribute to the historical significance of the American Indian in the US and Oklahoma.
“Many first nations from different parts of the country came to Indian Territory in what is now Oklahoma,” said Chickasaw Nation president Bill Aloutubby.
That’s the motivation behind the name change.
The National American History Museum in Washington D.C. is donating 144 American Indian artifacts.
And there will be three items from each of the 39 Nations in Oklahoma on display, which are on loan from the Smithsonian.