News
Zero Waste Movement Growing Among Grocery Stores
The zero waste movement is gaining steam as a growing number of grocery stores are doing away with plastic and asking customers to bring their own packaging.
Jeanette Wong opened her first zero waste store last year in Birmingham, England. And she just recently opened a second location.
"The more of these shops there are, the bigger impact in reducing plastic pollution we have" said Wong.
The zero waste concept started more than a decade ago, and has since spread around the world.
