Police: Man In Hospital After Being Shot In Domestic Dispute In NE OKC
Thursday, December 12th 2019, 7:41 PM CST
Oklahoma City, OK - A man has been hospitalized after a domestic dispute in northeast Oklahoma City, police said.
According to police, the shooting occurred Thursday night near NE 16th Street and N. Martin Luther King Avenue.
The shooting happened as a result of a domestic dispute, police said. A woman is being questioned by police.
