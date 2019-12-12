Inmates Help Clean Up Homeless Camp On Church Property In NW OKC
The church that was told it had to clean up the abandoned homeless camp on its property is getting help.
The City gave Memorial Christian Church, 1915 N. Meridian Ave., notice this month that the church would have to pay at least $2,100 to have contractors remove the trash.
Since News 9’s original story aired Monday, the church's pastor has heard from dozens of people and groups wanting to remove the trash for free.
A cleanup was scheduled for this weekend, but this week, inmates from the Carver Transitional Center bagged all the trash.
On Thursday, those volunteers loaded all the bags into a dumpster that had been donated.
“There are good people in this world and a lot of time they go unobserved, but when there’s trouble, their large hearts are exposed,” said Memorial Christian Church pastor Ralph Ranney.
Ranney said he was on the phone all day Tuesday because he wanted to personally thank all the people who reached out to him.
That includes a security company which promises to put the church on its route to patrol at night.