Bodycam: Edmond Mother Accused Of Trying To Run Over Son
EDMOND, Oklahoma - An Edmond woman was charged after she was accused of driving her car toward her son on Thanksgiving.
Police said it began when the teenage son confronted his mother about spending their Black Friday money on alcohol.
That argument eventually turned physical, according to court documents.
“He got into a fight with his mother in the car. He jumped out of the car and she ran after him in the car, and ran through the chain link fence,” Edmond police spokeswoman Emily Ward said.
The car didn’t end up hitting the son, and he was not injured.
Once he got into the house safely, the victim called 911. During the call, the suspect, Jamalyn Hobgood, can be heard yelling at her son, even using a racial slur.
Police arrived a short later and arrested Hobgood, who was intoxicated, officers at the scene said.
Hobgood faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon this week.
Edmond police say the teen victim was left in the custody of his grandmother.