OCPD Tactical Team Use Robot To End Standoff With Assault Suspect In NW OKC
Residents in a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex were forced to evacuate Wednesday night during a standoff.
After nearly five hours, Darnell Blackshere, 35, peacefully surrendered, police said. He was arrested and booked in the Oklahoma County jail on complaints of domestic assault and battery.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance involving Blackshere and his family members at the Britton Crossing Apartments.
The report stated witnesses saw Blackshere in the parking lot beating up his parents and he reportedly had a butcher knife.
“When officers arrived, they found the victims there. They appeared to have been assaulted,” said Oklahoma City Master Sgt. Gary Knight. “At least one of the victims had a knife wound.”
Blackshere's brother was reportedly cut in the stomach area and his 75-year-old father was taken to the hospital with head injuries.
The report stated the assault suspect locked himself in his family's apartment. He was communicating with officers through the front door but ignored their commands to surrender.
When Oklahoma City police's tactical team showed up, residents near the barricaded apartment said they had to evacuate through windows and were not allowed back in until the standoff was over.
The tactical team sent in a robot to force Blackshere out.
“We do that obviously for safety reasons,” said Knight. “At that point, the suspect surrendered. (He) came out, gave up and was taken into custody at that point.”
Blackshere has several convictions for trafficking and possession of cocaine.