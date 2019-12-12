Police Investigate Weekend Homicide At OKC Nightclub
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a homicide after a man died over the weekend following a fight at an Oklahoma City nightclub, police said.
According to authorities, officers responded to a disturbance call at a night club near Mickey Mantle Drive and Flaming Lips Alley. When officers arrived, they learned that a fight had taken place between the victim, identified as 30-year-old Joshua Kaleb Myers and another patron of the night club.
Police said Myers was knocked unconscious during the fight. He was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
The Medical Examiner's office has ruled Myers' death as a homicide. The other individual involved was interviewed and released, police said.
The Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office will determine if charges will be filed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.
This is a developing story.