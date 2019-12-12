Cleveland County Prosecutors File Murder Charges Against Norman Man
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - Cleveland County prosecutors have filed charges against a man accused of murder.
Davante Hunter, 27, admitted he hit the victim, identified at 63-year-old James Hawkins, with a billy club, shot him in the head, and then ran from the Pheasant Run Apartments, according to court records.
Norman Police arrested and interrogated Hunter on Dec. 6. Prosecutors filed a first degree murder with deliberate intent charge on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Hunter told investigators that he and Hawkins were arguing inside an apartment when things turned violent Dec, 2. Hunter also told police he threw the gun in a creek after the killing, according to the affidavit.
Investigators reportedly recovered a gun last week in a creek near North Robinson Avenue and Northwest 36th Street. The weapon will be forensically tested for evidence.
Norman Police have been investigating the murder since Dec. 5 when they received a call from the apartment complex manager, who was concerned about the victim.
According to court records, when officers arrived to Hawkins' apartment they noticed dried blood on the door and door handle of the apartment.
An officer entered the home and reported finding more dried blood and Hawkins' body on the floor of the living room.
The case remains under investigation.
At last check, Hunter is in the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center.
He is due back in court on Jan. 7, 2020
This is a developing story.