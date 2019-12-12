One way to calculate the cost a single toilet flush is to look at water use. Most toilets sold today fall under a 1994 law (1997 for commercial buildings) aimed at reducing water use. The law mandated that new toilets use no more than 1.6 gallons of water per flush, instead of the 3.5 to 6 gallons of water typical at the time. In recent years, toilets under the EPA's WaterSense label use an even more miserly 1.28 gallons.