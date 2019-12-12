OSU-OKC Farmers Market To Merge With Scissortail Park Spring 2020
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Farmers Market at Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City is going to merge with Scissortail Park in spring of 2020, university and park officials announced Thursday.
“We are thrilled to partner with Scissortail Park to bring this expanded vision of the market to the people of Oklahoma City,” OSU-OKC President Brad Williams said. “The location next to the new convention center will help create a destination for local residents and tourists alike.”
The move from the OSU-OKC campus to Scissorail park will help to expand the offerings the market provides, as well as give a more enriching experience for visitors, President Williams said.
The market will be located at the northeast corner of Scissortail Park, adjacent to the performance stage, officials said.
The current market will remain open on the OSU-OKC campus through February.
