High Dollar, Dark Money Ads Target Rep. Horn Amid Impeachment Debate
OKLAHOMA CITY - As the House of Representatives prepare to vote on the articles of impeachment, a pair of national, conservative groups have launched three, high dollar ad campaigns targeting Oklahoma’s only Democrat, Rep. Kendra Horn (OK-5).
While Horn has not said how she'll vote, the two expensive ad campaigns are both a warning to Horn and an indication of just how serious Republicans are about taking back her seat.
The ads are from the national dark money groups America Action Network and America First Policies. In all, both campaigns are spending more than a half million dollars. It’s a large amount of money for a district that was more or less ignored by both parties in the last presidential election.
AAN so far has spent $375,000 on two rounds of ads. $50,000 of it on digital advertising, the rest on television. The most recent campaign was launched this week.
America First Policies is spending more than $175,000 dollars on its campaign in the run up to the full House vote. A spokesperson said the ad has led to more than 34,000 calls to Horn's office.
Both ads attempt to link Horn to decisions being made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) who chairs the House intelligence committee along with the policies of the most outspoken, more liberal members of the Democratic Party. Horn is currently a member of the moderate Blue Dog caucus.
Both groups have paid News 9 to have the ads run.
In a statement earlier this week, Horn said she was holding off on saying how she'll be voting. "I am reserving judgement until I have all the facts and until I have reviewed any articles."
Horn is also being heavily targeted by the National Republican Party and the RNC, which named her district as one of the top seats they want to flip in 2020. So far 9 Republican candidates have filed to take on Horn.
The primary for that race is not on Super Tuesday in March but much later in June.