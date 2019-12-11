2 Arrested, 1 Wanted In Connection With Quadruple Shooting In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a quadruple shooting that happened on NW 12th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City.
Skyler Wilson, 28, was identified by a surviving witness. She faces two counts of murder.
Wilson joins suspected shooter, 28-year-old Mikel Carter. He was arrested earlier this month. A third suspect has yet to be identified.
On October 25, Oklahoma City police received multiple 911 hang-up calls from a residence on NW 12th Street. Court documents said these were followed by another call from a female stating that, “everybody had been shot.”
When police arrived on scene, they found four gunshot victims inside of the house.
The body of Ashton Wilson, 33, was located on the living room floor. A second victim, Dwan Scott, 40, later died at the hospital. Two others remain in critical condition.
According to investigators, the surviving victims state that three suspects, one woman and two men tried to buy drugs but were turned away. Instead of leaving, the two men pulled out guns and starting firing.
In a court filing obtained by News 9, one of the surviving victims said that after they were shot, alleged shooter, Carter reached into his pocket and stole his money and ran from the scene. He is being held without bond.
In addition to the murder, assault and battery and robbery charges, Carter received 17 charges, including seven for possessing a controlled substance.