News
3 Airlifted Following Crash On H.E. Bailey Turnpike In Comanche County
COMANCHE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three people were airlifted to Oklahoma City hospital following a crash on H.E. Bailey turnpike in Comanche County.
According to the OHP, the crash involved a car hauler truck and one other vehicle. After the collision the car hauler struck and damaged a bridge.
OHP says three victims were airlifted to OKC area hospitals, and one victim was transported by ground to a local hospital. Their names have not been released.
Crews shutdown the eastbound lanes as they worked to clear the scene.
It’s unclear what led to the crash at this time. The investigation is ongoing.