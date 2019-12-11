News
Police: Shots Fired After Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle Ends In Crash In SW OKC
Wednesday, December 11th 2019, 9:28 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department says shots were fired after a pursuit ended in a crash on the southwest side.
According to the OCPD, officers with the assistance of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle at SW 44th and Agnew Wednesday night. During the chase, OCPD says an OHP trooper's vehicle was rammed while trying to perform a TVI maneuver.
The chase ended in a crash in the area of SW 44th and Portland Avenue.
According to OCPD, shots were fired but at this time injuries haven't been confirmed.
This is a developing story.