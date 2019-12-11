OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department says shots were fired after a pursuit ended in a crash on the southwest side. 

According to the OCPD, officers with the assistance of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle at SW 44th and Agnew Wednesday night. During the chase, OCPD says an OHP trooper's vehicle was rammed while trying to perform a TVI maneuver. 

The chase ended in a crash in the area of SW 44th and Portland Avenue. 

According to OCPD, shots were fired but at this time injuries haven't been confirmed. 

This is a developing story. 

 