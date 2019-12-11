DEA Finds Hundreds Of Pounds Of Illegal Marijuana In Oklahoma Stash Houses; 2 Suspects Named
OKLAHOMA CITY - The DEA uncovered hundreds of pounds of high-grade marijuana in multiple stash houses across the metro.
According to court documents, the drugs were being trucked into Oklahoma from Colorado.
While no arrests have been made, court documents filed by the DEA Wednesday named two individuals, one of them as the head of a major drug operation, the other as the person responsible for the deliveries.
According to documents, over the past 12 months alleged ringleader Tommy Nammixay along with other members of his organization, "have traveled repeatedly (approximately 42 times) to Colorado Springs."
Once in Colorado, investigators said Nammixay would purchase large quantities of marijuana from illegal grow locations "associated with a large Cuban drug organization,” and then organize its transport back in large trucks and vehicles.
While acting as a lookout or "scout," investigators said Nammixay would keep an eye out for law enforcement while a hired driver in a different vehicle would follow behind.
More than a half dozen of those transports were intercepted by the DEA.
Drugs seized were believed to have been headed to Norman, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Muskogee.
Two individuals are expected to be charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana.