“The federal complaint filed yesterday by the ACLU and others criminally charged as defendants in Canadian County does not fully and accurately describe the bail procedures that currently exists in Canadian County. Also, many of their factual assertions are patently false. The judges of this judicial district follow regular procedures and administrative orders that are designed to protect the rights of all arrestees and accused. For example, bail reform measures implemented in 2018 by District Court Judge Paul Hesse have resulted in a significant decline in the jail population and the routine release of inmates on personal recognizance. A review by the federal court of the bail procedures in Canadian County is welcomed.”