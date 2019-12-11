Implementing MAPS 4: What's Next?
OKLAHOMA CITY - MAPS 4 was approved with a big majority of 72%.
Figuring out when to tackle the 16 MAPS 4 projects totaling $978 million may not be as decisive.
First, a Citizen's Advisory Committee needs to put together to decide when projects should be built.
The MAPS 3 advisory committee has 11 members.
The mayor says planning the projects will most likely take more than a year, so don't expect any MAPS 4 groundbreaking events in 2020.
“The MAPS3 implementation plan took 18 months to adopt from the day of the election,” said OKC Mayor David Holt.
Mayor Holt believes a MAPS 4 Citizens Advisory Committee could be in place by the end of January 2020.
Some projects, though, could have more of an immediate need than others.
The OKC State Fairgrounds said the 54-year-old Jim Norrick Arena doesn't have 10 years left in its life. It will be replaced under MAPS 4 with a new $63 million coliseum.
Non-profit Palomar will get a new $38 million permanent home to help victims of abuse. Right now, it has a yearly lease of its building.