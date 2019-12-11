News
Tulsa Police Arrest Teen Accused Of Sexual Assault
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested a 17-year-old male accused of raping a 61-year-old woman. An affidavit said the woman went into a convenience store near Pine and North Yale back in February to ask for a ride.
Police say she told them she was lost and was looking for a way back home.
They say she left the store after no one would help her, but an employee followed outside and offered her a ride.
She told police when she ignored him, he pushed her to the ground behind the building and sexually assaulted her. The suspect told investigators he did have sex with the woman but claims he did not rape her.