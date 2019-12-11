One in four children in our state struggles with hunger every day, never certain when or if they will have their next meal. Please help by donating to Food for Kids, a program of the Regional Food Bank, this week at Bob Mills in Oklahoma City. All donations will be matched by the Bob Mills family. We also hope you'll plan to join us on December 13 starting at 10 a.m. for a special collection event with David Payne and the News 9 weather team.



Suggested Food Items: