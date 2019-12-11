Driver In Custody After Leading Okla. Law Enforcement On Chase Ending In Fiery Crash
MUSTANG, Oklahoma - A pursuit through the metro on Wednesday covered 50 miles and ended in a fiery crash in Mustang, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.
The pursuit first went through a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Cameras on a home caught police in pursuit of a flatbed truck. The person behind the wheel was 27-year-old Eddy Currey.
Shortly after Oklahoma City officers terminated their pursuit, Currey caught the eye on an OHP Trooper near Interstate 250 and Western Avenue.
“Pretty much cut over in front of him,” said Lt. Kera Philippi, Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “So, he attempted to make a traffic stop at that point.”
However, Currey refused to stop and led law enforcement on a wild ride through the metro. Officials said the high-speed chase covered about 50 miles of interstate and heavily traveled streets.
Yukon police also became involved when the suspect turned on Czech Hall Road.
Throughout the chase, Currey allegedly caused six separate crashes with troopers and other drivers, as well as, several small grass fires.
“At some point he had a blow out on his vehicle,” said Philippi. “So, he was driving on the rim. That is what we believe caused I guess there were approximately two grass fires that had occurred in a couple different locations.”
Officials said the flat tire ultimately caused Currey to crash out near Southwest 119th and South Cemetary Road, and the truck he was driving went up in flames.
Bob Mills Sky News 9 caught the aftermath of the fiery crash.
Troopers took Currey into custody. He was taken to a metro hospital for minor injuries and then booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a number of complaints stemming from the chase.
“He’s facing the possibility of additional charges in Canadian County,” said Philippi. “Because it did go through there.”
OHP officials have not confirmed but said Currey was likely driving a stolen truck.