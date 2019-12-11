6 Officers Cleared Of Wrongdoing In Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting Of Murder Suspect
Six Oklahoma City police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing after a deadly officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma County district attorney cleared the six Oklahoma City Police officers who were placed on routine administrative leave in September.
The officers were identified as Sgt. Chad Pickle, a 13-year veteran of the department; Sgt. Robert Allen, a 12-year veteran of the department; Sgt. Joshua Thee, a 11-year veteran of the department; officer Clifford Beloncik, a 4-year veteran of the department; officer Aaron Richards, a 4-year veteran of the department; and officer Simeon Alibrando, a 3-year veteran of the department.
On Sept. 9, six officers fired their weapons at the end of a police chase at a business park near NW 122nd Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
Investigators said the suspect, Quentin Broadus, was shot and killed when he jumped out of his moving car and pointed a gun at officers.
Oklahoma City police said they were pursuing Broadus when his car came up as a match to a suspect vehicle description in a domestic-related deadly shooting.
Investigators determined Broadus killed his wife, 33-year-old Caleea Broadus, at a home near NW 122nd Street and Council Road before encountering police.