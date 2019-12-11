News
1 Killed In Rollover Crash Near Lake Stanley Draper
One person died after a rollover crash near Lake Stanley Draper in southeast Oklahoma City, police said.
Cherokee Hale, 18, died Tuesday after a crash in the 13600 block of E. Stanley Draper Drive.
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. when a Ford pickup tried to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone.
When the driver tried to swerve back into the southbound lane, the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to skid and roll.
Five people were in the pickup.
Hale was the front seat passenger and was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
Hale was pronounced dead at Norman Regional hospital.
The four others were checked out at the scene by paramedics.