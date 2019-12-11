Suspect Pursuit Ends In Crash, Vehicle Fire In Mustang
A suspect pursuit with authorities Wednesday morning ended in a crash and car fire at Southwest 119th Street and South Czech Hall Road in Mustang.
The Oklahoma City Police Department along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a suspect Wednesday that began in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, Oklahoma City police pursued the suspect from Western Avenue until the chase reached I-240.
OHP then took over. The suspect reportedly exited the highway on MacArthur and headed westbound on I-40.
Authorities said the suspect was driving on a flat tire heading westbound on Highway 152 form Czech Hall Road in Mustang.
The driver eventually crashed into another vehicle in the area.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed there were multiple crashes and several small grass fires as a result of the pursuit.
Fire officials said the suspect's vehicle caught on fire and caused a small grass fire.
The fire was extinguished and the suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-critical injuries, officials said. The driver of the second vehicle was checked at the scene.
Police said the pursuit initiated after officers received a call of suspicious activity in the area.